'Animal': Unreleased versions of the song 'Satranga'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor emerged as one of the major commercial successes of 2023. Notably, the film's music, a key strength, received widespread acclaim. In a recent interview, the music team disclosed that there exists an unreleased version of the Arijit Singh crooned song Satranga that didn't make it into the final cut.

Animal's music team consisted of Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal—who crafted the lyrics of Satranga. Vishal Mishra sang and composed another hit Pehle Bhi Main, while Manan Bhardwaj composed Arjan Vailly, and Raghav Chaitanya lent his voice to Hua Main. Other songs in the album include Papa Meri Jaan, Jamal Kudu, and Kashmir. Notably, Satranga boasts approximately 114M views on its YouTube music video.

Siddharth-Garima shared the lyrics of unreleased version of 'Satranga'

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddarth-Garima disclosed an unreleased version of Satranga that didn't make it to the final cut. Singh mentioned, "So basically there's a version of Satranga which is not in the film. Means, [Sandeep] loves it so we'll share that with you." The duo then shared the lyrics: Tuta jo tujhse to phir na kahi thehra, kashti kinaare thi or dariya bada gehra.

Did you know, song was originally created for another film?

Shreyas Puranik—Satranga's composer—earlier revealed that the track was initially crafted in September 2022 for another project. He disclosed, "After 10-15 days, I attended a Diwali party, and Siddharth-Garima were good friends with Reddy Vanga, so he was present as well. We were just singing the song, and it suddenly caught his attention." Subsequently, the director expressed interest in using the song for his film.

Around 18 versions of the song were created, revealed Puranik

Further, Puranik revealed, "We created around 18 versions of this song with different music, but since Day 1, Reddy Vanga wanted the original raw version, and that was used in the film." Puranik and the director agreed that Singh's voice was ideal, but he acknowledged the challenge of securing his availability. According to him, the song was recorded only 15 days before the release.