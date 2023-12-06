Box office collection: 'Animal' rakes in Rs. 481cr globally

The Animal mania is not likely to cease anytime soon. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film is dominating theaters across the globe and is showcasing enormous hold on weekdays. The action drama has become the talk of the town for its dark, controversial portrayal and has been a topic of debate on social media. Amid this, the film is marching toward newer box office records.

'Animal' is becoming a global phenomenon

The makers took to social media and revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has raked in Rs. 481 crore at the global box office. The trends are so strong that the movie is gearing up for another thunderous weekend. The film received negative reviews from critics but seems to be untouched by it. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

