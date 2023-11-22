Why did Ranbir Kapoor choose 'Animal'? Actor spills reason

Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal' is slated for a December 1 release

As the release of Animal draws near, audiences are eager to witness a transformed Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into Kapoor's character and his intricate relationship with his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor shared insights into his role and the rewarding experience of collaborating with Anil. The film is slated for a December 1 release.

Choosing 'Animal' wasn't solely based on Vanga's previous films: Kapoor

In a conversation with Variety, Kapoor shared that the unique and compelling script of Animal captivated him. He expressed, "As an actor, I always strive to challenge myself and push the boundaries of my abilities. Animal allowed me to do just that." Kapoor emphasized that while he admired Vanga's previous works—Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh—his decision to join Animal was "not solely based on those films."

'My character possesses some traits typically associated with Vanga's protagonist'

When asked about potential parallels between his role in Animal and the director's previous protagonists, Kapoor acknowledged that his character shares traits of resilience and steadfastness. However, he emphasized that "what sets [his character] apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character." "There are distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right."

What can we expect from 'Animal'?

Offering a sneak peek into the world of Animal without revealing spoilers, Kapoor characterized it as a "gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships." Kapoor explained how past events influence his character in the film, harboring a certain darkness within. The Rockstar actor also recounted his experience working with Anil, deeming it "a tremendous learning experience."

Kapoor on taking paternity leave post-'Animal' release

When questioned about his future projects post-Animal, Kapoor expressed his desire to take a break. He said, "I am waiting for the Animal release. I want to take a break and spend time with my family." Last month, Kapoor confirmed that he would be taking paternity leave during a social media interaction with fans. He emphasized the importance of spending quality time with his daughter Raha and plans to be at home for five-six months.

Meanwhile, know everything about the upcoming thriller-action drama

Kapoor will share the screen space with Anil and Rashmika Mandanna, who take on the roles of Balbir Singh (Kapoor's father) and Geetanjali (Kapoor's love interest), respectively. Adding to the star-studded ensemble, Bobby Deol assumes the role of a formidable antagonist. Produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.