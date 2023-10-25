Why is Ranbir Kapoor taking a break for Raha now

By Namrata Ganguly 06:07 pm Oct 25, 202306:07 pm

Ranbir Kapoor on taking a paternity leave

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is about to turn one year old and Kapoor is set to take a paternity leave for five-six months. While Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra, Kapoor revealed in his latest fan interaction why he decided to take a break now. Below are details regarding Kapoor's Zoom call interaction with his fans.

'It's a beautiful time to be around her'

Kapoor said he couldn't take paternity leave when Raha was born as he was shooting for Animal. He believes this is the "perfect time" as "she is so expressive now. She is crawling, recognizing, giving so much love, and trying to speak words like Pa and Ma. It's a beautiful time to be around her, and I am going to cherish this forever."

What else did he say during the fan interaction?

Kapoor also addressed the criticism and comments on "toxic masculinity" he received following Bhatt's Vogue interview where she mentioned he asks her to "wipe off" the lipstick. He said while he thinks "negativity is very important," acting has always been his focus. Kapoor also mentioned that they have considered criticisms of Brahmastra and that Part 2 will be better and bigger.

Alia-Ranbir's wedding was a simple affair; Raha arrived in November

After dating for nearly five years, the Bollywood actors tied the knot on April 14 last year in a not-so-lavish wedding in the balcony of their Bandra home, Vastu, amid their close friends and family. In June 2022, they announced that they were set to become parents soon and on November 6, Kapoor and Bhatt welcomed their baby girl, Raha.

About Kapoor's upcoming project 'Animal'

Kapoor's upcoming film Animal is one of the most-awaited and anticipated Bollywood films of the year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Set against the backdrop of underworld and extreme bloodshed, it centers on a troubled father-son relationship. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 1.