Rhea Kapoor confirms 'Veere Di Wedding 2'; reveals exciting details

By Aikantik Bag 12:25 pm Oct 13, 202312:25 pm

'Veere Di Wedding 2' to start filming in 2024

All the Veeres in the house, put your hands up! Yes, the 2018 chick flick Veere Di Wedding is set to get a sequel. After several media speculations, hear it from the horse's mouth. In a recent interview with News18, Rhea Kapoor confirmed the same and revealed that the sequel will be "very different" from the original and not what anyone expects.

'Veere Di Wedding' is my everything'

While speaking about the sequel, Kapoor said, "I didn't want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one and I knew that it was going to be hard because Veere Di Wedding is my everything." However, there has been no official word on the cast for the sequel. Rumors suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja may reunite for the film.

'Veere Di Wedding 2' to go on floors in 2024

According to an earlier report, Veere Di Wedding 2 is scheduled to begin production in 2024. Reportedly, the concept for the sequel has been locked, but the script is still in the writing stage. The first installment's cast also included Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film was a commercial success and garnered mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.