'Dhak Dhak' trailer is about seeking oneself through travel

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Oct 09, 202312:41 pm

'Dhak Dhak' trailer is out now

When travel meets Bollywood, it's always a fun watch! Taapsee Pannu's production venture Dhak Dhak has been in the buzz for its interesting storyline and finally, the trailer of the same has been released. The movie is gearing up for its release on October 13 and the trailer is all about how taking a leap of faith liberates one's soul.

Story and cast of the film

The film revolves around four women embarking on a life-altering journey to the world's highest motorable pass—Khardung La. The protagonists come from various walks of life and they go on a journey to find themselves through this bike ride. The cast is headlined by Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. The project is helmed by Tarun Dudeja.

