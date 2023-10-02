'Thank You For Coming' promo: Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra discuss orgasms

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 pm Oct 02, 202310:19 pm

'Thank You For Coming' releases on October 6

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Thank You For Coming have released a new promotional video featuring Bollywood legends Anil Kapoor and Jeetendra. In the video, the actors discussed the candidness of their daughters, co-producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, respectively, for openly talking about orgasms. This open conversation is part of the movie's promotional campaign in an attempt to appeal to the younger generation with a progressive mindset.

More about the film

With the promotional video of Kapoor and Jeetendra calling their daughters "bold" and the film receiving positive feedback at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, the anticipation for Thank You For Coming continues to build. The film is expected to offer a fresh perspective on modern relationships and societal norms while delivering entertainment with a thought-provoking message. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Karan Kundrra, among others. The movie releases on Friday (October 6).

