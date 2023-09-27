Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' witnesses slow growth

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 09:46 am 1 min read

Vicky Kaushal is definitely one of the most versatile actors from the current generation in Bollywood. The actor's ability to don every character with sheer conviction is no less than a revelation. His recent release The Great Indian Family registered a disappointing opening but it is now trying to hold the fort on weekdays. Let's see if word of mouth helps this film.

Aiming to increase box office collection gradually

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.7 crore in India. The movie's slow box office growth is due to weak promotions by the makers. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma, and Vedant Sinha, among others.

