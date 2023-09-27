Box office collection: 'Jawan' is on autopilot mode

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 09:26 am 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the newest member of the coveted Rs. 1,000 crore club in Indian cinema. This actioner also marks the second Rs. 1,000 crore grosser of Bollywood in 2023. The movie has been performing really well on both weekends and weekdays. In India, the movie is inching toward the Rs. 600 crore mark. Let's see if it beats Pathaan's record.

Aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 5.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 571.28 crore in India. The excellent hold on weekdays is a great momentum for exponentially better weekends. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

