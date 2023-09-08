'Swades,' 'Main Hoon Na': When SRK raised prominent issues onscreen

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 02:30 pm 3 min read

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened to an unprecedented Rs. 75cr domestic haul, surpassing Pathaan's opening day collections (Rs. 57cr). The commercial record aside, viewers have hailed Khan for "speaking against the regime" through his art and selecting an essentially anti-establishment film. However, this is not the first time Khan has underlined patriotism or social issues through his work. Look at other projects.

'Pathaan'

Who can forget when Pathaan roared in January 2023 and said, "A soldier doesn't ask what his country can do for him...he asks what he can do for his motherland." He was a loyal, committed officer, and his surname and caste are deliberately eclipsed in the Siddharth Anand directorial, eventually making him a true son of the soil.

'Main Hoon Na'

Farah Khan's debut film Main Hoon Na was set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and featured SRK as Major Ram Prasad Sharma, who stayed undercover as a nondescript college student. In this drama with more than one pulsating, pounding moment, Ram taught viewers that the nation ultimately reigns supreme and was praised for not teetering on jingoism while underlining the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

'Dil Se...'

Mani Ratnam's Dil Se... spoke about the insurgency in Assam and the way terrorism and political unrest have impacted lives for decades. It co-starred Manisha Koirala as Moina, a rape victim of the army, who seeks justice through a suicide attack on the army and the President. It was the final part of a trilogy, where the first two parts were Roja and Bombay.

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

In the satirical comedy-drama Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, directed by Aziz Mirza, Ajay (SRK) and Ria (Juhi Chawla) team up to uncover the nefarious plans of politicians, because of whom a common man, tragically lost his life. While they have to encounter challenges from their employers and those in power, they don't step back in their crusade for justice. Revisit it on Netflix.

'Veer-Zaara'

One of the most beloved films of SRK's career, Veer-Zaara told the classic love story of the titular lovers who were divided by the border, but united by love that spanned over several decades. This Yash Chopra directorial perpetuated the message that pride and patriotism for one's nation don't need to translate into innate hatred for another nation, and eventually, love should prevail.

'Swades'

What's in a name? Well, in the case of this Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, everything. It traces the story of Mohan Bharagav, a NASA scientist, who, upon his return to India on a holiday, is shell-shocked at his village's plight, and shaken at the lack of electricity. Mohan finally brings electricity to the village and his settling in India became the beating heart of Swades.

'Chak De! India'

Though the film was released in 2007, the rousing title track is now mandatory during every Independence Day or Republic Day celebration. Instead of being just another sports drama, Chak De! India struck a chord with the viewers because of Kabir Khan's character's arc—who goes from wrongfully being labeled a traitor to becoming the driving force behind the Indian women's national hockey team's triumph.

