Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023 | 12:23 pm 2 min read

We are only a few days away from the release of Atlee's Jawan﻿, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. It'll release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The makers have been building anticipation for the upcoming entertainer and to this end, have now released the second song from the Anirudh musical, titled Chaleya (Hindi), Hayyoda (Tamil), and Chalona (Telugu).

Why does this story matter?

Anirudh is known for his work on albums such as Master, Vikram, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and the recently released Jailer, fronted by Rajinikanth. The first song from the Jawan album, Zinda Banda, a peppy dance number filmed on SRK and crooned by Anirudh had received mixed responses, but fans' hopes aren't squashed, and they have been looking forward to the rest of the album.

Did you listen to the song yet?

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, while the lyrics are by Kumaar and the choreography is by choreographer-director Farah Khan. It also marks the first onscreen association of the lead actors and is replete with romance, which has long been SRK's home turf. Chaleya exudes a breezy feel due to its locations, the choreography, and Nayanthara's styling.

Listen to the track here

SRK and Arijit have collaborated multiple times in the past

Singh's voice has repeatedly been featured in multiple songs picturized on SRK and Khan has often sung the singer's praises publicly, too. Some of their past collaborations are Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, Zaalima from Raees, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari from Chennai Express, Safar, Beech Beech Mein, and Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Gerua from Dilwale, among a few others.

Know more about 'Jawan's supporting cast

Apart from the aforementioned leads, the upcoming entertainer also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Khan's frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan﻿ under her and SRK's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan's prevue featured SRK in different looks and it's anticipated that he might be playing dual roles.

