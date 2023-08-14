Scarlett Johansson's top performances other than Black Widow

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson's best films

From appearing in Oscar-winning films like Her to portraying a fierce Marvel superhero Black Widow, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has nailed almost all the roles she has played. Over the years, she has showcased her ability to portray characters in depth in films proving why she's one of the most in-demand actors. Watch these films where she came and owned the screen.

'Marriage Story' (2019)

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, the 2019 film Marriage Story stars Johansson and Adam Driver as a married couple constantly fighting and going through a divorce. Johansson won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe nominations, among several other big accolades. The film was critically acclaimed across the globe for Baumbach's screenplay and the performances of the lead actors.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

The 2019 comedy-drama film Jojo Rabbit written and directed by Taika Waititi is adapted from Christine Leunens's 2008 book Caging Skies. The Oscar-winning film follows Johannes "Jojo" Betzler, played by Roman Griffin Davis, a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth whose hero and imaginary friend is the country's dictator. He learns that his mother (Johansson) is concealing a Jewish girl in their attic.

'Her' (2013)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Johansson, the 2013 Oscar-winning sci-fi romantic film Her is yet another cinematic excellence. Johansson plays an AI virtual assistant named Samantha. The film follows Theodore Twombly (Phoenix), a lonely writer who develops a relationship with the AI designed to meet his every need. Johansson received praise for showcasing different emotions and bringing Samantha to life just by giving her voice.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Johansson introduced the world to her many talents with this Oscar-winning film Lost in Translation also starring Bill Murray. It follows a film star experiencing a midlife crisis when he makes friends with a young woman, a recent college graduate (Johansson), who is another estranged American. Against the backdrop of cultural displacement in Japan, Lost in Translation explores issues of alienation and disconnectivity.

'Ghost World' (2001)

Based on the 1993-97 comic book of the same name by Daniel Clowes, the 2001 black comedy film Ghost World was nominated for the Oscars and eventually almost became a cult movie. It follows two teenage outsiders in an unidentified American city. As one of them is interested in an older guy and vows to improve his love life, their relationship is at risk.

