In his inimitable four-decade-long career, Tom Cruise has made a name for himself globally, thanks to his limitless potential, versatility, and ability to take risks, age barriers notwithstanding. From action to romance and drama films to comedy movies, Cruise has done it all, and perhaps he is just getting started! While we all have our favorites, here are the top ones rated by IMDb.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (8.3/10)

Here's an easy question for you—who is the king of action? The answer is, of course, the man who can do it all: Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick might have arrived 36 years after its predecessor Top Gun, but that didn't wane the action flick's charm. The team of Cruise and the director Joseph Kosinski proved successful! Stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.

'Rain Man' (8/10)

IMDb describes Rain Man's story as, "After a selfish LA yuppie learns his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic-savant brother in Ohio that he didn't know existed, he absconds with his brother and sets out across the country, hoping to gain a larger inheritance." The film was directed by Barry Levinson and was the highest-grosser of 1988 with $354M in earnings.

'Magnolia' (8/10)

Paul Thomas Anderson's (who also wrote the drama) psychological thriller Magnolia features an ensemble cast where the characters are in desperate search of happiness and forgiveness. It starred Cruise, Jeremy Blackman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Melora Walters, William H Macy, and Julianne Moore, among others. Magnolia earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe victory in the same category.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (7.9/10)

Don't we just love time loop films, excited to see how the protagonist will behave each time he finds himself living the same day over and over again? In Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise played William Cage, who, despite being inexperienced, is sent to the battleground to combat aliens who have infested Europe. It was adapted from the light novel All You Need Is Kill.

'The Last Samurai' (7.8/10)

When it was released in 2003, The Last Samurai set the box office ablaze, with its earnings estimated to be around $456M. Nominated for four Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, it was helmed by Edward Zwick, and Cruise essayed the role of a soldier-turned-lethal samurai. Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall, and Sir Billy Connolly co-starred. It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

