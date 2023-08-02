If you liked 'The Witcher,' check out these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 02, 2023 | 09:40 am 2 min read

Shows similar to 'The Witcher'

The third season of the Henry Cavill starrer Netflix series The Witcher premiered last weekend. Based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, it revolves around Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in various timelines. If you liked The Witcher, here are some similar fantasy drama shows you can binge-watch.

'The Wheel of Time'- Amazon Prime Video

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series of the same name, The Wheel of Time follows an army of powerful women who protect Rand al'Thor. al'Thor learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it- from the Dark One. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

'Cursed'- Netflix

The 2020 fantasy drama series Cursed is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The coming-of-age story of Cursed follows a young rebel teenage sorceress armed with mysterious powers on her journey to locate a potent, ancient sword, as she comes across a young mercenary, Arthur. It stars 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford as the lead.

'A Discovery of Witches'- SonyLIV

The British series A Discovery of Witches is based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, named after the first book in the trilogy. A long-missing manuscript Ashmole 782 is accessed by historian and sorceress Diana Bishop, who knows she must unravel its riddles. As a mysterious vampire offers to aid her, though witches should never trust vampires, they form an alliance.

'The Last Kingdom'- Netflix

Another Netflix fantasy drama on your must-watch list should be The Last Kingdom. Based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels, the British historical fictional series ran for five seasons with over 45 episodes. While Alfred the Great defends his realm from Norse invaders, Uhtred, a Saxon by birth but raised by Vikings, tries to reclaim his heritage as a Viking.

'Vikings'- Amazon Prime Video

The historical drama series Vikings is influenced by the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, a legendary Norse warrior, best known for being the scourge of Anglo-Saxon England and West Francia. The show follows his sons' fortunes and exploits in later seasons as they go to England, Scandinavia, Kievan Rus, the Mediterranean, and North America. A sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, premiered on Netflix in February 2022.

