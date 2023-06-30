Entertainment

'Lust Stories 2': Mrunal Thakur stresses need for sex education

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 02:35 pm 1 min read

Mrunal Thakur's take on sex education

Lust Stories 2 is currently in the buzz. Fans have mixed reactions to the newly released second installment of the Emmy-nominated anthology. This series follows a quartet of directors who direct four segments revolving around lust. Mrunal Thakur has received praise for her performance in R Balki's segment. Now the actor has shared her views on sex being a taboo topic.

How important is family's role in sex education

Thakur said, "I strongly believe that having matured conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is young and growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person." She also stated that a healthy conversation can help youngsters to deal with misinformation.

More about the anthology

Thakur's camaraderie with her progressive grandmother (Neena Gupta) has been loved by viewers. Among the other parts, Konkona Sen Sharma's section has been highly praised by everyone. Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash delivered a brilliant performance. The other directors include Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The series also portrays Kajol and Kumud Mishra in a new avatar. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

