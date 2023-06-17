Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: Titles you shouldn't skip

OTT weekend watchlist: Titles you shouldn't skip

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 17, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Chris Hemsworth's much-awaited 'Extraction 2' premiered on Netflix on Friday

Every week, new titles are scheduled to premiere on various OTT platforms. These releases vary from genre to genre- action to comedy, drama, and more. In case you are wondering what to watch over the weekend, then we have got you covered. Here is a list of web series and films that are gearing up to entertain you on the small screens.

'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'

The first OTT release for the week is Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact which premiered on Tuesday (June 13). The comedy special makes it for a good light-hearted watch over the weekend, featuring Emmy and Peabody-winning comedian Amy Schumer. Among the many things that Schumer will talk about in her show are postpartum sex, baby-naming disaster, and face laser. It premiered on Netflix.

'The Surrogacy,' 'Our Planet II'

If you like watching Mexican dramas then The Surrogacy can be a good watch. According to its synopsis, it's based on a young woman who is forced into surrogacy to save the life of her father. Apart from this, another show, Our Planet II narrated by David Attenborough is also a good option. Both shows were released on Netflix on Wednesday.

'Black Mirror' S06

There are two much-awaited shows that premiered on Netflix this week. One of the shows is Black Mirror. The series returned to screens with its sixth season on Thursday (June 15). Created by Charlie Brooker, the critically-acclaimed sci-fi drama series will reveal humanity's greatest innovation and worst traits. It features Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, and Aaron Paul, among others.

'Extraction 2'

Get ready to witness some action as Chris Hemsworth is set to return as Tyler Rake, a highly skilled commando on a secret mission. The second installment of Extraction dropped on Friday (June 16) on Netflix. Extraction 2 was released three years after its prequel which was released in 2020, and also featured Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

'The Full Monty'

Robert Carlyle, Lesley Sharp, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, and Hugo Speer will be seen in Hulu's original comedy-drama series The Full Monty. It is based on how the Monty gang swapped their stage costumes for racing pigeons and dognapping. Things go haywire when a tragedy strikes them. However, they come together to honor an old friend. It premiered on Wednesday (June 14).

Share this timeline