#Trending: Twitter reminisces about quality music—did your favorite make it

Written by Isha Sharma June 16, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

What even is a Bollywood film without its heart and soul, i.e., music? Music has always been a consequential part of films and in addition to seeping into the main plot, it also aids in setting the groundwork for the central characters and the overall story. Recently, a Twitter user (@Pvt_Insaann) asked netizens about their favorite songs from the past. Here's what people said.

Some of the most popular answers from the discussion

Some of the most popular numbers that have swooped people back to nostalgia are Aami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ek Din Aap Yun from Yes Boss, Phir Se Udd Chala from Rockstar, Banjara from Ek Villain, Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1, Bakhuda from Kismat Konnection, Beete Lamhein from The Train, and Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, among others.

People have particularly praised Emraan Hashmi's chartbusters

While remembering the beautiful songs from the decades gone by, several people talked about how Emraan Hashmi has received the lion's share of some of the best songs in Bollywood such as Dil Ibadat and Zara Sa. Others said that Rockstar wouldn't be what it is without its music, while someone else opined that Shah Rukh Khan completely pours himself into his songs.

Why is music so important in Indian cinema?

Music has always been the beating heart of Hindi cinema. Songs not only capture the sentiments of characters but also drive the story forward, and at times, some of them even tell a story (like Daastan-E-Om Shanti Om). Bollywood has been blessed with some mellifluous voices over the years such as Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, and Shreya Ghoshal, among many others.

Some of the most celebrated albums of 2022 include Amit Trivedi's Qala and Pritam's Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The latter was brought to life by the frequent collaboration of Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Some other top albums of 2022 were Laal Singh Chaddha, Monica, O My Darling, Ek Villain Returns, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Gehraiyaan, and they generated a lot of buzz online.

