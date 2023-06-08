Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' experiences a slight dip

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' experiences a slight dip

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 12:46 pm 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is one of those rare films that create an unexpected box office explosion. The film is not headlined by a notable star and it dabbled with various controversies since its announcement. Yet, the film is marching toward Rs. 250 crore mark and has been a bit tumultuous only now, in its fifth week. Notably, the movie received negative reviews from critics.

The film has become slow in fifth week

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 238.22 crore. The movie will earn well until the release of Adipurush. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Interestingly, the film has received positive reviews from viewers.

Twitter Post