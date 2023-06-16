Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Sita hailed from Akhand Bharat, says 'Adipurush's Dashrath

Krishna Kotian, who plays Dashrath in 'Adipurush' spoke to 'NewsBytes' about 'Sita is India's daughter' controversy

Om Raut's Adipurush screenings in Nepal have been stalled over a dialogue. Kathmandu's Mayor Balen Shah raised objections to Sita being referred to as the "daughter of India," further threatening to ban all Hindi films. Reacting to it, Krishna Kotian, who plays Dashrath, told exclusively to NewsBytes that Sita is the daughter of Bharat, and that Nepal didn't exist back then.

Why does this story matter?

In one of the dialogues, Sita has been referred to as "Bharat ki beti (India's daughter)." Reports surfaced that following objections over it, the makers removed the dialogue, and the film was passed by Nepal's censor board. However, due to security reasons and controversy around it, the film's screening was reportedly canceled. In India, the dialogue remains intact in the film.

Kotian defended the dialogue; said it was 'Akhand Bharat'

Kotian has defended the dialogue. "It is set in a period when I think it was Akhand Bharat; I don't know if Nepal existed then. At that time, it was Bharat; there was no Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal. In that context, it is right," he told exclusively to NewsBytes. The actor further added that "Ram-Sita belong to every Hindu and everyplace where Hinduism exists."

Where is Sita's birthplace?

The birthplace of Sita is a subject of dispute. A central figure in the Hindu epic Ramayana, Sita is believed to born in present-day Bihar's Sitamarhi district where the Sita Kund pilgrimage site exists. However, there are also claims that Sita, who is also known as "Janakputri," was born in Janakpur which is located in Nepal's Province No. 2.

Everything to know about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush is reported to be Hindi cinema's most expensive movie, made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. Helmed by Om Raut, this retelling of Ramayana features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. The film has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

