'Sita is India's daughter': 'Adipurush' released in Nepal after changes

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 11:41 am 1 min read

Adipurush and controversies go hand in hand. The film is in massive buzz and recently, it dabbled with a dispute regarding an international release. Yes, the Om Raut directorial's release was stalled in Nepal as the film claimed goddess Sita to be India's daughter, whereas the birthplace of Sita is Janakpur, Nepal. The makers have deleted the dialogue and it's now premiering in Nepal.

The film might face backlash in Kathmandu

The Nepal censor board stalled the release until the makers deleted the dialogue where it was said that goddess Sita is India's daughter. Reportedly, the film screening might face some backlash from protesters in Kathmandu. Adipurush is currently running in theaters worldwide. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

