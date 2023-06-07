Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' to compete in Durban International Film Festival

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 12:36 pm 1 min read

Manoj Bajpayee is a generation-defining actor, who is known for his raw portrayal and working on hard-hitting films. Recently, the actor is having an amazing run and his upcoming film Joram is just another addition to it. Bajpayee took to Twitter and announced that his upcoming psychological thriller is set to be screened at Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF).

Other international accolades and plotline of the film

The Devashish Makhija directorial has already had a good festival run and it is also slated for Sydney Film Festival this year. The story revolves around a displaced man who is trying to protect his daughter. It is set in Jharkhand and focuses on social inequalities meted out to marginalized communities. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

