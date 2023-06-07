Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' faces a turbulent ride

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' faces a turbulent ride

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 11:16 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke followed an aggressive marketing model where the release date was announced, trailer release, and promotional activities were done in less than a month. The film's trailer received mixed responses, whereas the songs and promotional activities added some mileage to the film. The film did an unprecedented first-weekend box office collection but is not able to hold the fort on weekdays.

Box office collection falters further

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 3.87 crore on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 30.6 crore. There is a slight drop compared to Monday's Rs. 4.14 crore. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-led film has some window to rake in until the release of Adipurush. This family drama is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post