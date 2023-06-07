Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' is holding the fort quite strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 11:03 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is still a revelation in the fifth week. In the era of OTT, where there is a content surge, very few films have a stable box office collection in Week 5. The Sudipto Sen directorial is stable and will rake in more until the big releases arrive. The film received negative reviews from critics but the viewers loved the film.

Film has impressive stability on Week 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 75 lakh. Overall, it earned Rs. 237.62 crore. The steady collection is a good sign for the makers. It is slowly inching toward Rs. 250 crore mark. The cast is headlined by Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

