'Adipurush' trailer: Are makers hiding Saif's character? Twitter users debate

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 11:00 am 2 min read

As the countdown for the theatrical release of Adipurush has begun, the makers revealed the final trailer of the movie on Tuesday in Tirupati. While the first trailer created a buzz, the second one has left netizens wondering why Saif Ali Khan's character wasn't still explored satisfactorily. Take a look at how Twitter is reacting to the trailer release and more.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming title, Adipurush, is apparently the most expensive film made in Indian cinema. According to reports, it is made on a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crore with the major chunk of it being utilized for visual effects.

Directed by Om Raut, the magnum opus mythological drama is finally slated for a worldwide release on June 16.

Netizens alleged makers tried to hide Khan's Raavan look

The two-minute-long trailer begins with Lankesh (Khan) in the disguise of a sadhu when he comes to abduct Janaki (Kriti Sanon). There are no other glimpses of Khan's character, as they have successfully managed to keep it under wraps. Commenting on this, a user wrote: "While watching #AdipurushTrailer2, it's evident that (they have) tried best to hide (the) Raavan look of #SaifAliKhan."

Read the user's full comment

Another user questioned why Khan's character hasn't been shown yet

Why is Khan missing from the promotions?

Team Adiurush is going all in with pre-release events. The second trailer was released at a grand event with Prabhas and Sanon in attendance. However, Khan skipped it. But why? Apparently, the team is trying to downplay Khan's character to avoid controversies, since Ravan's look had received a lionshare of the flak. Further, promotions are mostly being planned around Prabhas since he plays Ram.

Khan still has made an impact on some

Everything to know about the movie

Adipurush will be premiered at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 13. Apart from Prabhas and Sanon, Raut and Bhushan Kumar are also expected to attend it. Meanwhile, it also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. The film's music has been given by Ajay-Atul. It will be released in five languages, including Hindi and Telugu.

