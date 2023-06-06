Entertainment

'Adipurush': Seat reserved for Lord Hanuman across Indian theaters

After its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13, 'Adipurush' will be released in theaters on June 16

Director Om Raut is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mythological epic drama Adipurush. Slated for a theatrical release on June 16, the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Meanwhile, the makers have decided to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman at every theater in India, and for free of cost; here's why.

Why does this story matter?

With barely a couple of weeks left before its release, the makers of Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to make a buzz around the film's release. At present, Prabhas and Sanon are in Tirupati, where they will be releasing the film's second trailer on Tuesday (June 6).

Meanwhile, Adipurush will be premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

The seat for Bajrang Bali will be unsold

The makers announced their decision to not sell a ticket at each theater that will screen their upcoming title. The unsold ticket will be reserved for Lord Hanuman. "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theater screening Prabhas's 'Rama'-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it," said the makers.

Why are the makers reserving a seat for Lord Hanuman?

According to religious beliefs, Lord Hanuman is one of the eight Chiranjivis (immortals) who continue to live on Earth. The other seven include Ashwatthama, Mahabali, Vyasa, Vibhishana, Kripa, Parashurama, and Markandaya. There are many versions as to how Lord Hanuman became immortal, but it is believed that while he is alive, he visits every place where Ramayana is recited.

What to expect from the second trailer?

The second trailer of Adipurush will be dropped online on Tuesday. A grand event for its unveiling has also been organized in Tirupati. Prabhas paid a visit to the temple in the wee hours on Tuesday morning. The trailer is expected to be heavy on action as it may show glimpses of action sequences between Lord Ram (Prabhas) and Ravana (Saif Ali Khan).

Everything to know about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush is said to be one of the most expensive films made in the history of Indian cinema. According to reports, it is made on a budget of over Rs. 500 crore. The film's music has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Manoj Muntashir has joined as the lyricist. The song Jai Shri Ram was released in May and has become a hit.