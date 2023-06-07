Entertainment

Rajshri Deshpande's 'Privacy' to premiere at BiFan festival; teaser released

'Privacy' to premiere at BiFan, South Korea

Rajshri Deshpande is an adept actor known for her out-of-the-box choices of characters. Over the years, she has worked on some great projects like Sacred Games, Sexy Durga, and Trial by Fire, among others. Now, Deshpande's upcoming film Privacy, a social voyeuristic thriller is set to premiere at South Korea's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The makers released the teaser too.

Film's plotline and themes

The film is set in Mumbai's slums. Deshpande plays the character of an operator at Mumbai's surveillance command and control center. Things go haywire when she starts investigating a murder that took place under her watch. The project explores several themes including mental health and voyeurism, and has a noir approach. It is helmed by Sudeep Kanwal of Silent Wave fame.

Cast, crew, and other details

The film's ensemble cast includes Nishank Verma and Sandesh Kulkarni. The project is bankrolled by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty under the Fundamental Pictures and the House of Talent Studio banner. Ranjit Gugle is the executive producer of the film. The film festival, also called BiFan colloquially, is set to run from June 29 to July 9 this year.