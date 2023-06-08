Entertainment

Happy birthday, Dimple Kapadia: Path-breaking roles

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 08, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Dimple Kapadia turned 66 on Thursday (June 8)

With an active career of 50 years and counting, Dimple Kapadia is placed in the list of Bollywood's one of the best and most seasoned actors. A versatile actor, she was last seen in the web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, and before that in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On her 66th birthday, here are five path-breaking films/series you should watch.

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo'

The recently released web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo featured Kapadia as a powerful matriarch. She, along with her daughter and daughters-in-law, runs the business of making and selling drugs. Her two sons, who return from the US, are unaware of their family's business. Kapadia played the lead role along with Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai was way ahead of its time. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Kapadia was seen as a middle-aged woman with her complexities who bonds with a much younger man, freshly out of college. It's by far one of the best roles essayed by her.

'Tandav'

In Tandav, Kapadia played a power-hungry politician and a friend of three-term Prime Minister Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia). After the PM's death, Kapadia plans and plots against his son Samar Pratap Singh (Saif Ali Khan) to get the PM seat for herself. Kapadia gets into the middle of the game of politics to fulfill her ambitions and grab power.

'Rudaali'

One of the finest performances delivered by Kapadia was in the 1993 movie Rudaali. She essayed a professional mourner named Shanichari. The irony is though Shanichari is paid to cry at funerals, she hasn't shed a tear in her life - even when she lost her parents at an early age. Kapadia's performance was so movie that it brought her a National Film Award.

'Drishti'

A little before Rudaali, Kapadia received critical acclaim for her performance in Govind Nihalani's 1990 movie Drishti. Co-starring Shekhar Kapur, the film explored the topics of infidelity, divorce, and what happens when an ex-couple meets again after years. Sandhya (Kapadia) also conceives her lover's child but only to abort it. It was ahead of its time as it shed light on love outside marriage.