'America's Got Talent' winner Michael Grimm suffering from 'mystery illness'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 06:56 pm 3 min read

Michael Grimm was rushed to the ER after his wife thought he was having a stroke (Picture credit: Instagram/@michaelgrimm)

Musician Michael Grimm, who won the fifth season of America's Got Talent, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital. According to reports, Grimm is suffering from a mysterious illness. While he's undergoing treatment at the hospital, his wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm shared an update on the musician's health; here's everything to know about it.

Grimm's wife informed everyone about his health condition

Zolcerva-Grimm took over Grimm's social media handle to talk to his fans about his health condition. In the 11-minute video which she posted on Wednesday (IST) on Grimm's Instagram account, she said "I know you all love Michael and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we're kind of in a situation."

Doctors are figuring out the cause of Grimm's illness

In the video, Grimm's wife stated how the musician has been struggling with his health lately. She added that he was lacking energy and was "not being able to fulfill shows." She stated that his condition deteriorated so much that the family decided to take him to the hospital where the doctors "still could not figure out what was going on with him."

Grimm's wife thought he was having a stroke

Zolcerva-Grimm further said that Grimm's condition began to deteriorate since Memorial Day (May 29). She said that he could barely walk and was not able to lift his head either, adding that he had begun to get unresponsive. She feared that Grimm was probably having a stroke after which she rushed him to the ER. However, it wasn't a stroke.

Grimm has been hospitalized for a week

At the hospital, Grimm's wife said that he began to talk gibberish, and "all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing." It was after this that the musician was admitted to the ICU. Since then, Grimm has been under the care of the doctors. He has been in the ICU for a week now, she said.

Grimm is off the ventilator now

The doctors initially sedated and put him on a ventilator "so that he wouldn't stroke out, so that he wouldn't flatline." At present, he's off ventilator while doctors are still figuring out about his illness. She also informed that he "currently has no voice, he's got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator."

'This may take a little time,' said Grimm's wife

