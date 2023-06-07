Entertainment

Dileep Pothan's 'O. Baby': Cast, crew, trailer details

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 06:44 pm 1 min read

'O. Baby' trailer is out

Malayalam movies are known for producing stellar content. Dileep Pothan is an adept actor and filmmaker, and his upcoming film O. Baby's trailer has been released. As per the look, the film promises to be a gripping thriller. The project is set to premiere in theaters soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for the thriller, especially after another Malayalam film, 2018's dream run.

Cast, crew and plotline of the film

The film is being directed by Ranjan Pramod and the story revolves around a conflict between two families which is sparked due to a romantic relationship. The film's teaser was released earlier and it was praised by superstar Mammootty. The cast includes Athulya Chandra, Haniya Nafisa, Shinu Syamalan, and Saji Soman in supporting roles. The project is shot by Arun Chalil.

