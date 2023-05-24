Entertainment

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's funeral: JD Majethia reveals heart-wrenching details of accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's funeral: JD Majethia reveals heart-wrenching details of accident

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 24, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Actor-producer JD Majethia revealed heart-wrenching details of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's accident

TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya lost her life in a devastating car accident on Tuesday. On Wednesday, colleagues and family members bid a tearful farewell to the late actor. Renowned actor Gautam Rode, along with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia—who also confirmed the news of her untimely demise—gathered at the crematorium to pay their final respects and offer condolences to Upadhyaya's grieving family.

Her mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh

A video of the funeral was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram in which Rode, visibly overwhelmed with grief, was seen wiping away his tears. Apart from him writer Aatish Kapadia also paid his condolences. After her tragic death, Upadhyaya's family brought her mortal remains back to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh—where the accident happened—ensuring that she could receive her last rites in her hometown.

Majethia shared the heartbreaking account of Upadhyaya's accident

Meanwhile, actor-producer Majethia shared details of the tragic accident. He revealed, "She had gone traveling in Himachal Pradesh. At a turning curve on the road, the car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley."

'She was not wearing a seatbelt…'

Recounting the harrowing incident, Majethia further explained, "The car fell into the valley and toppled down. Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt, which is very....one more learning." "A seatbelt is very necessary. That was destiny's call that head injuries occurred and it could also be internal injuries or shock. This was one of the most fatal things and she passed on Tuesday (May 22)."

Meanwhile, 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly mourned Updhyaya's untimely demise

Everyone in the Indian television industry is mourning the tragic loss of a vibrant young talent, who appeared in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sanrachna, and Simplly Sapney, among others. Anupamaa actor and Updhyaya's co-star from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly, heartbroken after learning about the actor, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her and wrote, "Gone too soon Vaibhavi (sic)."