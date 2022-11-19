Entertainment

Kriti Sanon calls 'Adipurush' "part of our history and religion"

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 19, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon spoke about her upcoming film Adipurush and called it a representation of Indian culture and religion, and emphasized that the film is more than just the VFX shown in the film's teaser. She also spoke about director Om Raut's vision. Sanon's comments come while promoting the film Bhediya, also starring Varun Dhawan, in Indore.

Context Why does this story matter?

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and it is based on Ramayana. The movie is expected to have a universal appeal among viewers across the country.

The recently released teaser was widely criticized, mostly for its shoddy VFX and portrayal of Ravana.

It's going to be interesting to see if the film can resurrect after receiving such heavy flak!

Details Adipurush's connection with Indian culture

The Raabta actor mentioned that Adipurush is about showcasing Indian religion and culture to the world, and the makers are taking their time to make it a better product. She emphasized that the Tanhaji director will make it a better film as his heart and soul are in the right place. She also said that the entire team is proud of the project.

Details Why is 'Adipurush' "extremely important"?

Sanon called the story of Adipurush "extremely important" and wants the younger generations to witness the retelling of the epic—Ramayana. She further stated, "It is a part of our history. It's extremely important and it needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that's what he also had envisioned."

Information 'Adipurush' and beyond

On the work front, Sanon is gearing up for Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in her pipeline. In Adipurush, she will be playing Sita, and it also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. This "victory of good over evil" movie is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.