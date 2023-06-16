Entertainment

'Adipurush' morning shows canceled in Nepal amid dialogue row

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 01:54 pm 1 min read

'Adipurush' morning shows in Nepal stand canceled

Om Raut's Adipurush is experiencing a record-high buzz. Recently, the film's release in Nepal was stalled due to a dialogue claiming goddess Sita's birthplace as India. Historically, she was born in Janakpur, Nepal. Even though the makers removed the dialogue, morning shows were canceled due to security reasons. Many are protesting regarding the same, including Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah.

The officials are in talks with exhibitors

Currently, Shah and other Nepali citizens are demanding to remove the dialogue from the film everywhere. The officials are in talks with the exhibitors. No official confirmation regarding the screening of the film. However, the makers have not spoken about the issue yet. The cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

