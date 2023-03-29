Entertainment

Prabhas fans to launch 50ft 'Adipurush' banner on Ram Navami

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 29, 2023, 11:01 am 2 min read

Prabhas' fans plans to launch a 50ft 'Adipurush' banner on the occasion of Ram Navami

On Thursday, the jubilant Ram Navami festival will be celebrated across the country, and what better day than this to kickstart the promotions of the highly-anticipated movie Adipurush, which narrates key portions from the epic Ramayana? The fans of "Rebel Star" Prabhas announced a 50ft banner launch of Adipurush ahead of the promotions. Apart from this, the fan group has planned other activities too.

A 50ft banner launch; bike rally to commemorate the occasion

Since the project was announced in 2020, fans have been waiting eagerly to witness Prabhas's enthralling performance in the film. On Wednesday, the official fan page of Prabhas announced that they will launch a 50ft banner of Adipurush at Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad, and the "Hyderabad Rebels" plan to go on a bike rally. To mark the occasion, they will later donate food, too.

Earlier, 'The Rebels' made Guinness World Record for this reason

This is not the first time that "The Rebels" are planning for a big feast to celebrate their favorite star. Earlier, the fans registered a Guinness World Record for making the largest poster of more than 50,000 sqft of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. Similarly, during Prabhas's Saaho, the fans put up a 200 feet wide banner in Bhimavarm of Andhra Pradesh.

'Adipurush' to grace theaters on June 16

Earlier the film was supposed to be released on January 12, but in November, 2022, the makers confirmed that the film's release will be pushed by six months to June 16. As mentioned by director Om Raut, the reason behind the postponement was the re-work of the film's visual effects. When the movie's teaser was launched, it was brutally trolled for its poor animations.

Know more about the ambitious project

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, the 3D movie is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. It features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The film has come to life with a massive budget of Rs. 500cr. While Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram in the film, Khan will be seen as Ravana.