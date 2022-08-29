Entertainment

Karan Johar hosts 'Heropanti' couple on 'Koffee With Karan' Episode-9

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 29, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff will appear on Episode 9 of 'KWK,'

Karan Johar is gearing up for another episode of the uber popular chat show Koffee With Karan! This time, the filmmaker-host dropped an exciting new promotional video for Episode 9 of his show that will be graced by the "original Heropanti couple." Judging by the video, the episode is going to be full of hilariously embarrassing confessions, candid answers, and dollops of gossip!

Context Why does this story matter?

Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular television shows in Bollywood where A-listers mark their appearances and also reveal fun facts and gossip.

The first episode of Season 7 was opened by actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Episode 8 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani helped it be among the top 5 most-viewed Hotstar shows for eight weeks in a row.

Revelations Kriti Sanon auditioned for 'Student of the Year'

The promo began with Johar asking Kriti Sanon if she was ever rejected from any film auditions before Heropanti 1. This led to an "oops" moment for Johar as the actor replied by saying that her first audition was for his film Student of the Year which starred Bhatt (Darlings). Sanon also shared that she wouldn't date Shroff because he "flips too much."

Confessions Shroff admits to going commando in public

A few seconds into the clip, Johar asked Shroff about one thing he envies Singh (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) for, to which he replied saying, "his wife" referring to Deepika Padukone adding that she's "very talented" and "very pretty." We also got to know an embarrassing fact about Shroff who admitted that he goes commando in public "all the time."

Promise 'Lots of 'heropanti,' flipping conversations and giggles'

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Johar wrote, "Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+Hotstar (sic)." Season 7 of KWK features some new and exciting segments along with the fan-favorite Rapid Fire round where stars battle it out for the "Koffee Hamper"!

Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo!😅#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/h97uiVzrE1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2022