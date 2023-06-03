Entertainment

'I Love You': All about Rakul Preet Singh-Pavail Gulati starrer

'I Love You': All about Rakul Preet Singh-Pavail Gulati starrer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 03, 2023, 11:00 pm 2 min read

'I Love You' will mark the first collaboration between Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati (Photo credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet, @pavailgulati)

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for her next release titled I Love You. She will share the screen space with Pavail Gulati in the upcoming thriller. The makers unveiled the actors' first look along with a teaser on Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the movie, which will reportedly show the dark side of falling in love.

Why does this story matter?

Singh starred in a slew of movies last year, namely Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, and Thank God. She was seen in Chhatriwali and Boo in 2023 so far and is awaiting the release of I Love You.

Meanwhile, Gulati received praise for his 2022 OTT series, Faadu, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

I Love You marks the first collaboration between the two.

Gulati to be seen as psycho lover

Gulati, who shot to fame with the 2020 movie Thappad, will be seen essaying the role of a psycho lover. As per the teaser, he falls in love with Singh's character and is willing to go to any extreme, including stalking her. The short clip takes the viewers through a roller coaster of emotions that comes with nail-biting drama and unexpected twists.

Watch the teaser here

Instagram post A post shared by rakulpreet on June 3, 2023 at 6:11 pm IST

Where to watch it

The upcoming movie, which apparently deals with the serious issue of stalking, will be skipping a theatrical release and will premiere directly on OTT. Through the teaser, the makers informed that the title will be released on JioCinema, free of cost. Although a small glimpse of the movie has been shared on social media, the makers have not yet revealed its release date.

Team behind 'I Love You'

I Love You is directed by filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan. He has also written the film, which will be presented by Jio Studios. The upcoming romantic psychological thriller movie has been backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Gaurav Bose, and Sunir Kheterpal under the banner Athena Production. Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi.