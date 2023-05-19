Entertainment

OTT: 'Sex Education' S04 release date, cast details out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 03:49 pm 1 min read

'Sex Education' Season 4 details are out

Netflix's Sex Education is one of the most-watched web series on OTT. The series has gained cult status and fans are eagerly waiting for its fourth season. So as we all count the days, reports suggest that the new season will drop this autumn. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. The series received acclaim for its innovative approach to adolescent sexuality.

Return of OG characters and other details

The series will feature a mix of new and old characters. The actors from the previous season to feature are Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Samantha Spiro, George Robinson, and Mimi Keene, among others. Emma Mackey's noted character Maeve will not feature in the upcoming season and the actor has confirmed the same, too. The show is created by Laurie Nunn.

