Ayushmann-Aparshakti's dad P Khurana passes away; last rites details out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 03:46 pm 1 min read

Pandit P Khurana has passed away

Astrologer Pandit P Khurana is no more! The father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana breathed his last after battling a heart-related ailment. The noted astrologer was recently admitted to Fortis Hospital and was undergoing treatment regarding the same. The cause of death is not known yet. The actors' family has not shared any official statement. May his soul rest in peace!

More about Pandit Khurana

As per PTC Punjabi, P Khurana aka Virendra Khurana passed away on Thursday. The astrologer's last rites will take place at Manimajra, Chandigarh in the evening. Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti shared a close bond with their father, and Khurana Sr. is known for authoring several books on astrology. Ayushmann mentioned that his father's numerology made him add double Ns and Rs in his name.

