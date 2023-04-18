Lifestyle

All about otosclerosis: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

All about otosclerosis: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Written by Sneha Das Apr 18, 2023, 04:35 am 2 min read

Otosclerosis is a disorder that can cause hearing loss

Otosclerosis is an inherited hearing disorder that can cause loss of hearing due to abnormal bone growth in the middle of the ear affecting the ear's ability to amplify sound. In otosclerosis, patients face abnormal remodeling which affects the ability of sound to travel to the inner ear from the middle ear. Read on to know more about the condition and treatment.

What exactly is otosclerosis?

According to research, more than three million Americans have been affected by otosclerosis and most of them had inherited the condition. Otosclerosis usually causes mild to severe hearing impairment and rarely develops into total deafness. It can affect all genders irrespective of their ages. However, White women over the age of 45 have a higher risk of developing the condition.

What causes otosclerosis?

Otosclerosis runs in the family and is a genetic disorder. It can also occur due to a previous measles infection, immune problems, or stress factors to the bony tissue surrounding the inner ear. Otosclerosis can get triggered due to an imbalance in the interaction among three different levels of immune system cells called cytokines. It can also occur in pregnant women.

What are the symptoms?

The initial symptoms of otosclerosis include being unable to hear a low-pitched voice or a whisper. Loss of hearing usually starts in one ear and then gradually moves to the other. Many people also experience tinnitus, balance problems, and dizziness. Tinnitus is a hearing disorder that leads to roaring, buzzing, ringing, or hissing in the head or ear which can trigger hearing loss.

How to treat the condition?

Otosclerosis is usually diagnosed by a healthcare provider by conducting a diagnosis to rule out other diseases or health providers that can trigger the condition. Next, hearing tests that measure sensitivity and middle-ear sound conduction are also conducted. However, there is no drug treatment available for otosclerosis. A hearing aid that amplifies sound can treat mild otosclerosis. Stapedectomy can also be conducted by doctors.