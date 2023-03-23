Lifestyle

National Chia Day 2023: Its benefits for skin and hair

Written by Sneha Das Mar 23, 2023, 07:20 am 2 min read

Observed on March 23 annually, National Chia Day celebrates the tiny and powerful chia seeds rich in nutrition. Packed with minerals, omega-3 fat, antioxidants, and fiber, chia seeds are not only essential for your overall well-being but also for your hair and skin health. They help strengthen your skin barrier, prevent wrinkles and fine lines, and add moisture, strength, and shine to your hair.

Hydrates your skin

Loaded with moisturizing properties and water-soluble fiber content, chia seeds can hold huge amounts of water which help hydrate and nourish your skin. Acting as a natural hydrator during the summer season, chia seeds add a cooling effect to your skin. Mix chia seeds with coconut oil and lemon juice and apply the mixture all over your face. Wash off after 10-12 minutes.

Helps fight free radical damage

The antioxidants found in chia seeds help fight free radical damage caused by UV exposure. These tiny seeds help slow down aging and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and fine lines. It also boosts collagen production which improves your skin texture. Make chia seeds paste, apply it to your face, and wash it off with water before heading out in the sun.

Reduces pimples and gives you radiant skin

Pimples and acne﻿ are common skin problems. While there are several face washes, and serums available to treat them, most products don't seem to work properly. Packed with zinc, chia seeds help reduce acne-causing bacteria, pimples, and redness. They also eliminate excess oil from the skin. The vitamins A and C, iron, and potassium in them also boost skin elasticity and luminosity.

Boosts hair growth and hair elasticity

The essential amino acids, zinc, and copper present in chia seeds help boost your scalp health and promote hair growth, thereby preventing hair fall. They also boost hair elasticity and make your mane soft, smooth, and silky. Soak chia seeds in water for 30 minutes. Add apple cider vinegar to it and mash well. Apply this to your hair. Rinse off after 30 minutes.

Adds shine to your mane

Rich in I-lysine protein, phosphorus, and other vitamins and minerals, chia seeds help prevent split ends and add shine and luster to your tresses. The presence of zinc in these seeds improves the ability of your hair strands to shield themselves from UV exposure and environmental damage. It helps produce healthy and new hair cells with better texture and more shine.