H3N2: Health ministry says cases to decline by March-end

Mar 10, 2023

Niti Aayog to conduct meeting tomorrow to review Influenza cases

The current wave of viral infections is being attributed to the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. As per reports, till now, two people in India, one in Haryana and one in Karnataka, have succumbed to the H3N2 influenza virus, sending panic waves across the nation. However, the health ministry said that the cases of "seasonal influenza" is expected to decline by March-end.

NITI Aayog to hold a meeting on Saturday

The health ministry in a press release on Friday said that the cases of H3N2 influenza are expected to decline by the end of March, even as two deaths due to the infection were reported in Karnataka and Haryana. NITI Aayog will be holding an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday to review the Influenza situation in the said states.

The victim suffered from comorbidity

The victim from Karnataka suffered from fever, sore throat, and cough, and had symptoms of influenza-like illness, a health department official told PTI on Friday. He was admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24 and died on March 1. The official also informed that the 82-year-old was suffering from comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is a non-human influenza virus, sometimes known as a "swine influenza virus," that typically infects pigs but has also infected people, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). When these viruses infect humans, they are termed 'variant' viruses. They can cause mild to severe illness, and in rare cases, also death.

Symptoms to watch out for

In general, the signs and symptoms of the H3N2 influenza virus are similar to those of other influenza viruses. Fever, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, sneezing, and other symptoms including exhaustion, muscular and body pains, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are some of the most noticeable symptoms. It is important to note that the symptoms typically appear one to four days after getting infected.

Who are at risk?

In light of the sudden rise in H3N2 virus infections, Karnataka's health minister, Dr. K. Sudhakar, had a meeting with the authorities around five days ago. The infection is contracted more by children as compared to adults. The viral infection has been affecting those under 15. The virus is also infecting those over 65, the minister informed reporters following the meeting.

What preventive measures you can take?

Avoiding crowded places, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene, annual flu shots, keeping indoor air quality under control, and wearing a pollution mask when outdoors are the most effective ways to avoid contracting the flu. Following a good diet, exercising frequently, and getting enough sleep can all help enhance your immune system and lower your risk of falling ill.

Check out the precautionary advisories issued by ICMR Delhi

