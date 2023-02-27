Lifestyle

Dealing with headaches? Perform these yoga asanas for effective relief

These yoga poses are quick and effective

Headaches can be annoying, especially when they show up suddenly. While you may pop a headache-relief medicine, you can avoid depending on drugs by practicing a few yoga poses. Yes! Even yoga can help you ease down or completely combat a throbbing headache in a few minutes. Here are five yoga asanas that you can do to end the painful struggle.

Balasana

This asana helps relieve tension from the back, spine, and neck that can induce headaches. It also enhances the blood flow to your head, offering you quick relief. Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact. You can rest your hands beside you or extend them ahead. Hold for three-five minutes.

Pashchimottanasana

As you sit, stretch your legs outward as much as possible. The next step is to exhale, bend forward, and try to hold your toes with your hands. If not, you can hold your ankles. Keeping your back straight, try to rest your face on your knees without bending them. With this pose, you can rest your head and relax your upper body.

Uttanasana

Standing with your feet hip-width apart, raise your arms above your head. Now slowly bend at the hip to fold your torso forward and let your knees bend slightly. Bring your palms to the floor and alternatively grab opposite elbows. If that looks difficult, you can let your arms hang loosely by your side. Doing this can calm your mind and relieve headaches.

Viparita Karani

Sit close to a wall and lie back on your yoga mat. Scoot your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and then raise your legs straight. Place your hands by your side, focus on your breathing, and maintain this position for a few minutes. This asana increases blood flow and oxygen to your brain, thereby offering you comfort from a throbbing headache.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back. Bending your knees, pull your heels toward the body and keep your arms beside you. Now lift your thighs and hips keeping them parallel to the floor, and tighten the glutes. Hold your ankles with your hands and maintain this pose for a minute. This pose relaxes your upper body and can push more blood toward your brain.