5 highest lakes in India that will 'heighten' your excitement

These picturesque lakes in India are located at high altitudes

The Himalayas is home to many highest lakes in India that are waiting to be explored. During the winter season, these high-altitude lakes get completely covered with snow, making them way too stunning than you can even imagine! Having said that, here are the five highest lakes in India that you must plan a visit to. Check them out!

Gurudongmar Lake

Located in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,800 feet, Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in India. It is believed that Indian Buddhist master Guru Padmasambhava visited a village nearby and found the local people unable to get fresh drinking water. Padmasambhava thawed a large area of this frozen lake. The lake is also termed one of the 108 "Tso-Chen" of Sikkim.

Suraj Tal

Located at an altitude of 4,890 meters above sea level, just below the Baralacha Pass, Sural Tal is a holy lake from where the Bhaga River originates. The Bhaga River flows downstream in Tandi to form Chandrabhaga. Having religious importance for locals, this crystal clear lake offers a beautiful reflection of the snow-capped mountains. Dawn is the best time to visit this beautiful lake.

Tsongmo Lake

Surrounded by forests and magnificent hills, Tsongmo Lake is located close to Gangtok and sits at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level. A popular spot among tourists, this lake has a great value attached to both Hinduism and Buddhism. It changes colors according to different seasons due to natural reasons. It is sapphire blue in spring and ink green in winter!

Tso Lhamo Lake

Known as one of the highest lakes in the world, Tso Lhamo Lake or Cholamu Lake in North Sikkim is nestled at an altitude of 20,300 feet. Located close to the Tibetan border, one needs an Army-approved permit to visit this freshwater lake. Listed as one of the "Tso Chen" of Sikkim, the lake is also the origin of the Teesta River.

Pangong Lake

Do you remember the beautiful scenic lake from the 2009 film 3 Idiots? Yes, that's the Pangong Lake located at an elevation of 4,225 meters above sea level! Known as the world's highest saltwater lake, it lies close to the Sino-Indian border with 50% of the lake being in Tibet and 40% in Ladakh. You would need a permit to visit this lake.