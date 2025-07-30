Swiggy revamps its parental care policy: What are the changes?

Swiggy , the popular food delivery and quick commerce platform, has revamped its parental care policy to make it more mother-friendly. The firm has launched a multi-year maternity program to provide "meaningful support" to women through different stages of motherhood. The program focuses on mental and physical well-being during the postpartum period as well as career continuity after maternity leave.

Policy details Financial assistance for IVF, prenatal care Under the new Mom'entum Policy, Swiggy will provide partial financial assistance to employees opting for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The company will also offer flexible working hours during IVF cycles and prenatal care. Further, expenses related to postnatal recovery, vaccinations, parenting workshops, important gear, and other needs will be reimbursed by Swiggy.

Leave provisions Gender-neutral bonding leave The new policy provides five days of paid leave per child for fertility treatments, adoption, or surrogacy. It offers gender-neutral bonding leave of 15 days, until child turns three. After their 26-week maternity leave, the mothers can work from home for up to one year.

Career support Career continuity after maternity leave Swiggy has also promised to ensure career continuity for women after maternity leave. New mothers will be able to return to the same or a similar role. The company said, "Returning mothers exploring internal opportunities will have access to at least three comparable internal job opportunities." They can also seek mentorship from members of Swiggy's community of working mothers.