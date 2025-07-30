Matt Henry floors Zimbabwe with 6/39 in 1st Test: Stats

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry tore Zimbabwe apart on Day 1 of the 1st Test being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Henry claimed figures worth 6/39 from 15.3 overs. His brilliance saw Zimbabwe get bowled for 149 in 60.3 overs. Henry was in top form and rattled Zimbabwe. Besides Henry, fellow pacer Nathan Smith claimed three wickets. Here are further details and stats.

Spell A six-wicket burst for the Kiwi pacer Henry helped New Zealand gain early momentum. He dismissed Brian Bennett in the 3rd over. Ben Curran was the next to depart in the 7th over. In the 27th over, Henry dismissed Nick Welch, who scored a 68-ball 27. And in the same over, all-rounder Sikandar Raza was sent back. Newman Nyamhuri was Henry's fifth wicket before Blessing Muzarabani became the final victim.

Stats 5th five-wicket haul in Tests In 31 Tests, Henry has raced to 126 scalps at 28.73. This was the pacer's 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 away Tests (home of opposition), Henry has 44 wickets at 34.72 with the help of two five-wicket hauls. Henry has posted the 2nd-best figures for New Zealand against Zimbabwe in Tests. Chris Martin (6/26 in 2012) leads the show.