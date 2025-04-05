Ben Sears becomes first NZ player with successive ODI fifers
What's the story
New Zealand's Ben Sears starred with another five-wicket haul, this time in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
The Kiwi seamer ran through Pakistan's batting line-up as the visitors perished (221) while chasing 265. The match was reduced to 42 overs due to wet outfield.
Sears has become the first NZ player with successive fifers in ODI cricket.
Bowling
Another splendid performance from Sears
Sears gave NZ their first breakthrough in the form of Abdullah Shafique. The latter took Pakistan past 70 along with Babar Azam.
Notably, Shafique's opening partner Imam-ul-Haq had retired through injury.
Sears then got rid of Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Sufiyan Muqeem to complete his fifer.
He conceded just 34 runs in nine overs.
Stats
Sears enters record books
As mentioned, Sears is the first player from NZ with consecutive five-wicket hauls in the format. He took 5/59 in NZ's 84-run win over Pakistan in the 2nd ODI.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sears has joined Waqar Younis, GJ Gilmour, Aqib Javed, Saqlain Mushtaq, Azhar Mahmood, Ryan Harris, Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in terms of successive ODI fifers.
Career
Sears races to 50 List A wickets
Sears, playing only his fourth ODI, has now raced to 10 wickets in the format.
He had earlier returned wicketless in two games during the Pakistan Tri-Series, in February this year. Sears now has 50 wickets in 37 List A matches.
In Mount Maunganui, he registered his second five-wicket haul in white-ball cricket. His List A tally also includes a four-fer.