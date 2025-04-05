What's the story

New Zealand's Ben Sears starred with another five-wicket haul, this time in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Kiwi seamer ran through Pakistan's batting line-up as the visitors perished (221) while chasing 265. The match was reduced to 42 overs due to wet outfield.

Sears has become the first NZ player with successive fifers in ODI cricket.