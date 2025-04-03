What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 1 run off six balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The veteran opener was sent back by Pat Cummins in the 2nd over of the contest at Eden Gardens.

Notably, the batter has struggled to get going at Eden Gardens in the IPL. Here's more.