Quinton de Kock averages 8.75 at Eden Gardens in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 1 run off six balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The veteran opener was sent back by Pat Cummins in the 2nd over of the contest at Eden Gardens.
Notably, the batter has struggled to get going at Eden Gardens in the IPL. Here's more.
Scores of 4 and 1 for KKR at Eden Gardens
Before this knock of 1 run versus SRH, de Kock had managed a score of 4 versus the Royal Challengers Bengaluru here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata earlier this season.
De Kock has struggled to do well at Eden Gardens
The former Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants batter owns a total of 70 runs from 8 matches at Eden Gardens in the IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 8.75 and his strike rate reads 101.44.
De Kock has faced 69 balls for his 70 runs. His best score here is 28.