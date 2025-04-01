What's the story

Mumbai Indians's new fast bowler, Ashwani Kumar, made headlines with his historic spell on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut.

The left-arm seamer from Punjab picked four wickets for just 24 runs in three overs against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

His brilliant show helped the Mumbai Indians clinch an eight-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI opener Ryan Rickelton praised the youngster post the win.