Uber to offer free shuttle rides for IPL fans
What's the story
Uber has announced a partnership with Mumbai Indians, to offer free shuttle rides for fans going to Indian Premier League (IPL) home matches at Wankhede Stadium in Churchgate.
The program, starting Monday, will make match-day travel more convenient and reduce traffic around the stadium and in the city.
On match days, 10 Uber shuttles buses will ply between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Wankhede before the game.
Transportation solution
Shuttle buses to ease traffic woes
The shuttle service is aimed at saving fans from traffic, parking woes, and last-minute ride bookings. The return routes of the shuttles will span Bandra, Worli, and BKC.
Along with the shuttle service, Uber will also launch match-day promo codes for discounted car rides to and from the stadium.
This move promotes shared mobility over private vehicles among fans.
Service details
Uber Shuttle: A reliable transportation option
Snehashish Nag, Head of Strategy at Uber Shuttle, stressed the reliability of the service.
He said, "Uber Shuttle brings the reliability of Uber to buses. As Mumbai Indians's mobility partner, this service offers fans a convenient way to travel while easing traffic congestion."
Fans can book their free Uber Shuttle rides via the Uber app by entering Wankhede Stadium as their destination or pickup point.
Service logistics
Booking process and operational details
After selecting the Shuttle icon, fans can select a preferred time slot and confirm their booking.
The pre-match shuttles will ply from MMRDA Ground Parking (opposite Metropolitan), BKC to Wankhede Stadium.
Post-match, return services will ply from parking near Cooperage Bandstand (near Wankhede) to Haji Ali, Phoenix Palladium, and BKC.
Seats for these shuttle services are limited and will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis.