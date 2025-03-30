What's the story

Uber has announced a partnership with Mumbai Indians, to offer free shuttle rides for fans going to Indian Premier League (IPL) home matches at Wankhede Stadium in Churchgate.

The program, starting Monday, will make match-day travel more convenient and reduce traffic around the stadium and in the city.

On match days, 10 Uber shuttles buses will ply between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Wankhede before the game.