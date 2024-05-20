Next Article

Uber India gains approval to operate buses in Delhi

What's the story Uber India has secured an aggregator license from the Delhi Transport Department. This gives permission to the company to operate buses in the national capital. The development comes under the Delhi Premium Bus Scheme. The ride-hailing giant will introduce a new service named 'Uber Shuttle,' that will allow commuters to reserve seats up to a week in advance.

Service details

Uber shuttle service: Features and operations

The 'Uber Shuttle' service will enable users to track the live location and route of the bus, as well as view its tipped time of arrival (ETA) through the app. The shuttle vehicles, capable of accommodating between 19 to 50 passengers, will be run by local fleet partners using Uber's technology. This initiative follows a successful pilot program initially tested in Delhi-NCR, and operational in Kolkata since last year.

Official statements

Uber India and Delhi government's statements on the development

Uber India stated, "Delhi becomes the first state to award a licence for bus operations and Uber becomes the first aggregator to be granted a licence under the Delhi Premium Bus scheme." Amit Deshpande, Uber Shuttle India head, expressed his excitement about this development. An official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, reaffirmed their commitment toward improving public transport services, and diversifying transportation options for residents.