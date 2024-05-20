Next Article

It is set to launch on August 15

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Armada SUV spotted in final testing phase

By Akash Pandey 05:04 pm May 20, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Mahindra's Thar 5-door Armada SUV, set to launch on August 15, has been sighted near the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) office in Pune. The vehicle is believed to be undergoing its final phase of testing and homologation. A new dual-tone silver and black alloy wheel design was revealed during this testing period. The model aims to retain the off-road capabilities of its predecessor while offering increased versatility.

Design details of the new Thar

The design of the new Thar 5-door model is expected to largely mirror that of its existing 3-door counterpart, with minor changes such as a slightly altered grille design. Key features like circular headlamps and a prominent bumper design will be retained. The side profile will follow the same design approach as the 3-door model, but due to its larger size, it is expected to command a more powerful road presence.

Wheel and body changes

The base variant of the 5-door Thar will feature steel wheels, while higher trims will sport alloy wheels with varying designs for mid- and top-spec variants. Other notable facilities include flared wheel arches, thick body cladding, and running boards. The rear profile will be largely similar to the 3-door model but with increased boot space due to its larger size, which can be further expanded by folding the rear seats.

Premium perks and safety measures

The Mahindra 5-door Thar will be equipped with a range of premium features for optimal passenger comfort, including ergonomic seats, dual-zone AC, rear AC vents, a rear center armrest, and an electric sunroof. The cockpit area will feature a digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system identical to that of XUV400 EL Pro. Safety facilities will include six airbags, and a 360-degree surround view system.

ADAS features are also expected

The Thar 5-door model is expected to include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as smart pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness detection, and lane keep assist. These features are designed to enhance safety and driving comfort.